Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sical Logistics share price Today Live Updates : Sical Logistics sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sical Logistics stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 104.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.27 per share. Investors should monitor Sical Logistics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sical Logistics

On the last day, the open price of Sical Logistics was 0.0 and the close price was 104.07. The stock reached a high of 104.07 and a low of 99.12 during the day. The market capitalization of Sical Logistics is 40.40 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 162.86 and the 52-week low is 99.12. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sical Logistics share price NSE Live :Sical Logistics trading at ₹109.27, up 5% from yesterday's ₹104.07

The current data of Sical Logistics stock shows that the price is 109.27. There has been a 5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.

13 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sical Logistics share price Today :Sical Logistics trading at ₹104.07, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹104.07

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sical Logistics is 104.07. There has been no percentage change or net change, indicating that the stock price has remained stable.

13 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Sical Logistics share price Live :Sical Logistics closed at ₹104.07 on last trading day

On the last day, Sical Logistics had no trading activity as the volume of shares traded was 0. The closing price of the stock stood at 104.07.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.