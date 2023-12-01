Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Soars in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 3630.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3634.3 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens

On the last day, Siemens' stock opened at 3649.95 and closed at 3630.55. The highest price reached during the day was 3655, while the lowest price was 3615.4. The company's market capitalization is 129424.78 crore. Its 52-week high is 4066.1 and the 52-week low is 2727. The BSE volume for Siemens' shares on that day was 4009.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Siemens share price Today :Siemens trading at ₹3634.3, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3630.55

Siemens stock is currently priced at 3634.3, with a net change of 3.75. The percent change is 0.1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹3630.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Siemens had a BSE volume of 4009 shares, with a closing price of 3630.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.