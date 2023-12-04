Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Siemens stock was ₹3676, the close price was ₹3655.9, the high price was ₹3778.35, and the low price was ₹3649.5. The market capitalization of Siemens is currently at ₹133,735.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4066.1, while the 52-week low is ₹2727. The BSE volume for the day was 10,489 shares.
Siemens share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Siemens
|3758.2
|4.75
|0.13
|4066.1
|2727.0
|133837.12
|ABB India
|4514.1
|127.4
|2.9
|4675.85
|2637.1
|95657.56
|Polycab India
|5320.1
|87.2
|1.67
|5492.85
|2500.15
|79676.63
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|466.6
|10.9
|2.39
|501.75
|245.55
|71257.93
|KEI Industries
|2870.4
|3.75
|0.13
|2995.0
|1350.85
|25888.84
Siemens share price NSE Live :Siemens trading at ₹3756, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3753.45
Siemens stock is currently priced at ₹3756 with a net change of 2.55, representing a 0.07 percent increase in value.
Siemens share price live: Today's Price range
Siemens stock's low price today is ₹3775.65 and the high price is ₹3838.
Siemens December futures opened at 3807.5 as against previous close of 3771.55
Siemens stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3791.5. The bid price is 3815.65 with a bid quantity of 550, while the offer price is 3817.9 with an offer quantity of 275. The open interest for Siemens stock is 2159300.
Siemens share price update :Siemens trading at ₹3795, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹3753.45
Siemens stock is currently trading at ₹3795 per share, with a percent change of 1.11. This means that the stock has increased by 1.11% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is ₹41.55, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹41.55 since the last trading session.
Siemens share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.7%
|3 Months
|-6.44%
|6 Months
|5.64%
|YTD
|32.79%
|1 Year
|35.25%
Siemens share price Today :Siemens trading at ₹3755.35, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹3655.9
Siemens stock is currently priced at ₹3755.35, which represents a 2.72% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹99.45.
Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹3655.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Siemens was 10,489 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,655.9.
