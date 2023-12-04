Hello User
Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 3753.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3756 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens

On the last day of trading, the open price for Siemens stock was 3676, the close price was 3655.9, the high price was 3778.35, and the low price was 3649.5. The market capitalization of Siemens is currently at 133,735.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4066.1, while the 52-week low is 2727. The BSE volume for the day was 10,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST Siemens share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Siemens3758.24.750.134066.12727.0133837.12
ABB India4514.1127.42.94675.852637.195657.56
Polycab India5320.187.21.675492.852500.1579676.63
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 466.610.92.39501.75245.5571257.93
KEI Industries2870.43.750.132995.01350.8525888.84
04 Dec 2023, 10:29 AM IST Siemens share price NSE Live :Siemens trading at ₹3756, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3753.45

Siemens stock is currently priced at 3756 with a net change of 2.55, representing a 0.07 percent increase in value.

04 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens stock's low price today is 3775.65 and the high price is 3838.

04 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Siemens December futures opened at 3807.5 as against previous close of 3771.55

Siemens stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3791.5. The bid price is 3815.65 with a bid quantity of 550, while the offer price is 3817.9 with an offer quantity of 275. The open interest for Siemens stock is 2159300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Siemens Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Siemens share price update :Siemens trading at ₹3795, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹3753.45

Siemens stock is currently trading at 3795 per share, with a percent change of 1.11. This means that the stock has increased by 1.11% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 41.55, indicating that the stock has increased by 41.55 since the last trading session.

04 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Siemens share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.7%
3 Months-6.44%
6 Months5.64%
YTD32.79%
1 Year35.25%
04 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Siemens share price Today :Siemens trading at ₹3755.35, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹3655.9

Siemens stock is currently priced at 3755.35, which represents a 2.72% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 99.45.

04 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹3655.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Siemens was 10,489 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,655.9.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.