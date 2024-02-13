Hello User
Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 4217.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4160.2 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Stock Price Today

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens, on the last day, opened at 4280.95 and closed at 4276.6. The stock's high for the day was 4359, while the low was 4201.9. The market capitalization of Siemens is 149,848.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4334, and the 52-week low is 3020. The BSE volume for Siemens was 14,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens stock reached a low of 4142.7 and a high of 4222.65 today.

13 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Siemens February futures opened at 4228.4 as against previous close of 4240.1

Siemens is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 4183.9. The bid price for the stock is 4190.0, and the offer price is 4193.95. The offer quantity is 150, while the bid quantity is 2850. The open interest for the stock is 1143000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Siemens Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Siemens share price Live :Siemens trading at ₹4160.2, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹4217.25

Siemens stock is currently trading at 4160.2, which represents a decrease of 1.35% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -57.05.

Click here for Siemens AGM

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Siemens share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months12.76%
6 Months17.09%
YTD4.81%
1 Year34.74%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Siemens share price NSE Live :Siemens trading at ₹4207.8, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹4276.6

Siemens stock is currently priced at 4207.8, which represents a 1.61% decrease from the previous trading day. The net change is -68.8, indicating a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Siemens share price Today :Siemens closed at ₹4276.6 on last trading day

Siemens had a trading volume of 14,698 shares on the last day, with a closing price of 4,276.6.

