Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens, on the last day, opened at ₹4280.95 and closed at ₹4276.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹4359, while the low was ₹4201.9. The market capitalization of Siemens is ₹149,848.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4334, and the 52-week low is ₹3020. The BSE volume for Siemens was 14,698 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|12.76%
|6 Months
|17.09%
|YTD
|4.81%
|1 Year
|34.74%
Siemens had a trading volume of 14,698 shares on the last day, with a closing price of ₹4,276.6.
