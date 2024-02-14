Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Surges on Positive Trading Day

Siemens Share Price Today : On the last day, Siemens' stock opened at ₹4175.2 and closed at ₹4217.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4500, while the lowest was ₹4121.85. The market capitalization of Siemens stands at ₹153,966.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4359, and the 52-week low is ₹3077.65. A total of 20,568 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens stock reached a low of ₹4253.65 and a high of ₹4413.75 today.
Siemens is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 4344.55. The bid price for the stock is 4362.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4368.4. There is a bid quantity of 150 shares and an offer quantity of 150 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1124400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Siemens stock is currently trading at ₹4347.65 with a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 24.2, suggesting that the stock has increased in value by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in Siemens stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.29%
|3 Months
|14.51%
|6 Months
|19.72%
|YTD
|7.17%
|1 Year
|37.83%
Siemens stock is currently priced at ₹4323.45, which represents a 2.52% increase in price. This corresponds to a net change of 106.2 in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Siemens was 20,568 shares, with a closing price of ₹4,217.25.
