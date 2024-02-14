Hello User
Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 4323.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4347.65 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Stock Price Today

Siemens Share Price Today : On the last day, Siemens' stock opened at 4175.2 and closed at 4217.25. The highest price reached during the day was 4500, while the lowest was 4121.85. The market capitalization of Siemens stands at 153,966.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4359, and the 52-week low is 3077.65. A total of 20,568 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens stock reached a low of 4253.65 and a high of 4413.75 today.

14 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST Siemens February futures opened at 4297.7 as against previous close of 4331.95

Siemens is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 4344.55. The bid price for the stock is 4362.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4368.4. There is a bid quantity of 150 shares and an offer quantity of 150 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1124400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Siemens Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Siemens share price update :Siemens trading at ₹4347.65, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹4323.45

Siemens stock is currently trading at 4347.65 with a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 24.2, suggesting that the stock has increased in value by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in Siemens stock.

14 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Siemens share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.29%
3 Months14.51%
6 Months19.72%
YTD7.17%
1 Year37.83%
14 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Siemens share price Today :Siemens trading at ₹4323.45, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹4217.25

Siemens stock is currently priced at 4323.45, which represents a 2.52% increase in price. This corresponds to a net change of 106.2 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹4217.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Siemens was 20,568 shares, with a closing price of 4,217.25.

