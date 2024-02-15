Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Soars as Stock Gains Momentum

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens, a company listed on the BSE, opened at ₹4253.65 and closed at ₹4323.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹4445 and a low of ₹4253.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Siemens is ₹156,308.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4500 and the 52-week low is ₹3077.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,064 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.