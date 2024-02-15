Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Soars as Stock Gains Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 4323.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4389.2 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Stock Price Today

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens, a company listed on the BSE, opened at 4253.65 and closed at 4323.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 4445 and a low of 4253.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Siemens is 156,308.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4500 and the 52-week low is 3077.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,064 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Siemens share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.06%
3 Months14.56%
6 Months21.4%
YTD8.81%
1 Year40.14%
15 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Siemens share price Today :Siemens trading at ₹4389.2, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹4323.45

Siemens stock has a current price of 4389.2, which represents a 1.52% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 65.75.

15 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹4323.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Siemens had a BSE volume of 23,064 shares and closed at a price of 4,323.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!