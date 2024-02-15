Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Soars as Stock Gains Momentum

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens, a company listed on the BSE, opened at ₹4253.65 and closed at ₹4323.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹4445 and a low of ₹4253.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Siemens is ₹156,308.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4500 and the 52-week low is ₹3077.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,064 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.06%
|3 Months
|14.56%
|6 Months
|21.4%
|YTD
|8.81%
|1 Year
|40.14%
Siemens stock has a current price of ₹4389.2, which represents a 1.52% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹65.75.
On the last day of trading, Siemens had a BSE volume of 23,064 shares and closed at a price of ₹4,323.45.
