Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens' stock opened at ₹4382 and closed at ₹4379.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹4403.35 and a low of ₹4320. The market capitalization of Siemens is ₹154,757.4 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4500 and the 52-week low is ₹3077.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5298 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.84%
|3 Months
|12.93%
|6 Months
|21.55%
|YTD
|8.0%
|1 Year
|34.6%
Siemens stock is currently priced at ₹4352.15, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates that the stock has had a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Siemens had a BSE volume of 5298 shares, with a closing price of ₹4379.7.
