Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 4345.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4352.15 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Stock Price Today

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens' stock opened at 4382 and closed at 4379.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 4403.35 and a low of 4320. The market capitalization of Siemens is 154,757.4 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 4500 and the 52-week low is 3077.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5298 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Siemens share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.84%
3 Months12.93%
6 Months21.55%
YTD8.0%
1 Year34.6%
16 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Siemens share price Today :Siemens trading at ₹4352.15, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹4345.65

Siemens stock is currently priced at 4352.15, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates that the stock has had a slight increase in value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹4379.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Siemens had a BSE volume of 5298 shares, with a closing price of 4379.7.

