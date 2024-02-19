Hello User
Siemens Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 4345.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4384.6 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Stock Price Today

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens opened at 4352.15 and closed at 4345.65 on the last day. The high for the day was 4418.3, while the low was 4338.85. The market cap stood at 156144.49 crore. The 52-week high was 4500 and the 52-week low was 3077.65. The BSE volume for the day was 28765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹4345.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Siemens BSE traded a volume of 28,765 shares with a closing price of 4,345.65.

