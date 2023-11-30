Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Surges on Upbeat Trading Day

Siemens' stock opened at ₹3689.85 and closed at ₹3645.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3689.85 and a low of ₹3586.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Siemens is ₹129,271.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4066.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2727. The stock had a trading volume of 31,678 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.3%
|3 Months
|-8.53%
|6 Months
|2.37%
|YTD
|28.64%
|1 Year
|30.84%
