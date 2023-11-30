Hello User
Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Surges on Upbeat Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 3630.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3651.15 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens

Siemens' stock opened at 3689.85 and closed at 3645.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3689.85 and a low of 3586.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Siemens is 129,271.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4066.1 and the 52-week low is 2727. The stock had a trading volume of 31,678 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens stock reached a low of 3615.4 and a high of 3655 on the current day.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Siemens Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Siemens share price update :Siemens trading at ₹3651.15, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹3630.55

Siemens stock has a current price of 3651.15. It has experienced a 0.57% increase in its value, which corresponds to a net change of 20.6.

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Siemens share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.3%
3 Months-8.53%
6 Months2.37%
YTD28.64%
1 Year30.84%
30 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Siemens share price Today :Siemens trading at ₹3649.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3630.55

Siemens stock price is currently at 3649.95, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 19.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹3645.65 on last trading day

Siemens had a BSE volume of 31,678 shares with a closing price of 3,645.65 on the last day.

