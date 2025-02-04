Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 12:21 PM IST Trade

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 5231.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5361.65 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.