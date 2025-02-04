Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹5298.80 and closed lower at ₹5231.70, reflecting a decline in value. The stock reached a high of ₹5398 and a low of ₹5250 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹216,284.50 crore, Siemens continues to demonstrate significant market presence. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹8129.95, while the low is ₹4121.85, with BSE trading volume recorded at 12,121 shares.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5848.04
|10 Days
|5911.11
|20 Days
|6017.95
|50 Days
|6796.91
|100 Days
|6937.98
|300 Days
|6899.66
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹5361.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5032.82 and ₹5619.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5032.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5619.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Siemens has seen a trading volume that is 450.86% greater than that of yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹5353.80, reflecting a rise of 2.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 5380.5 and 5305.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 5305.5 and selling near hourly resistance 5380.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5397.2
|Support 1
|5304.2
|Resistance 2
|5438.6
|Support 2
|5252.6
|Resistance 3
|5490.2
|Support 3
|5211.2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5398 & ₹5250 yesterday to end at ₹5355.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend