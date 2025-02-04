Hello User
Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:21 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 5231.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5361.65 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 5298.80 and closed lower at 5231.70, reflecting a decline in value. The stock reached a high of 5398 and a low of 5250 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of 216,284.50 crore, Siemens continues to demonstrate significant market presence. The stock's 52-week high stands at 8129.95, while the low is 4121.85, with BSE trading volume recorded at 12,121 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5848.04
10 Days5911.11
20 Days6017.95
50 Days6796.91
100 Days6937.98
300 Days6899.66
04 Feb 2025, 12:14 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹5361.65, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹5231.70

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 5361.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5032.82 and 5619.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5032.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5619.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:47 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 450.86% higher than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Siemens has seen a trading volume that is 450.86% greater than that of yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 5353.80, reflecting a rise of 2.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:37 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 5380.5 and 5305.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 5305.5 and selling near hourly resistance 5380.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15397.2Support 15304.2
Resistance 25438.6Support 25252.6
Resistance 35490.2Support 35211.2
04 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹5231.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5398 & 5250 yesterday to end at 5355.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

