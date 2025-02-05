Siemens Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹5298.80 and closed at ₹5231.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹5433.85 and a low of ₹5250 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹186,105 crore, Siemens has a 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and a low of ₹4121.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,421 shares, indicating moderate activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 175.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1116 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5433.85 & ₹5250 yesterday to end at ₹5418.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend