Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Siemens Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 3.56 %. The stock closed at 5231.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5418.20 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 5298.80 and closed at 5231.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 5433.85 and a low of 5250 during the session. With a market capitalization of 186,105 crore, Siemens has a 52-week high of 8129.95 and a low of 4121.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,421 shares, indicating moderate activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 1138 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 413 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 175.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1116 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹5231.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5433.85 & 5250 yesterday to end at 5418.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.