Siemens Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2025, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 5577.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5632.55 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 5637 and closed lower at 5577.70, with a high of 5706 and a low of 5580. The company's market capitalization stood at 200,364.26 crore. Over the past year, Siemens has experienced a 52-week high of 8129.95 and a low of 4121.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6541 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15699.03Support 15573.03
Resistance 25765.52Support 25513.52
Resistance 35825.03Support 35447.03
07 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7400.0, 31.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4218.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 9555.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5656
    Buy6656
    Hold5464
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
07 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 416 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 425 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 410 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹5577.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5706 & 5580 yesterday to end at 5632.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

