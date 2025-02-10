Siemens Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹5690 and closed at ₹5643.60, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹5690 and a low of ₹5447.60 during the day. Siemens has a market capitalization of ₹195842.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and a low of ₹4121.85. The BSE volume for the day was 14,049 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5647.7
|Support 1
|5405.3
|Resistance 2
|5790.05
|Support 2
|5305.25
|Resistance 3
|5890.1
|Support 3
|5162.9
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7400.0, 34.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹9555.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|5
|4
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 396 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5690 & ₹5447.60 yesterday to end at ₹5505.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend