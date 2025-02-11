Siemens Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹5554.95 and closed lower at ₹5505.45, reaching a high of ₹5554.95 and a low of ₹5331.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹190348.81 crore. Over the past year, Siemens has seen a 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and a low of ₹4121.85, with a trading volume of 6071 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 338 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5554.95 & ₹5331.25 yesterday to end at ₹5351. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend