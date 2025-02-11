Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Siemens Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 5505.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5351 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 5554.95 and closed lower at 5505.45, reaching a high of 5554.95 and a low of 5331.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 190348.81 crore. Over the past year, Siemens has seen a 52-week high of 8129.95 and a low of 4121.85, with a trading volume of 6071 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 344 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 429 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 338 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹5505.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5554.95 & 5331.25 yesterday to end at 5351. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.