Siemens Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹5344.05 and closed at ₹5351, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹5385.90 and a low of ₹5150 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹185558.36 crore, Siemens continues to show resilience. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹8129.95, while the 52-week low is ₹4121.85. The BSE volume recorded was 9689 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens' share price has decreased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹5200.00. Over the past year, Siemens shares have experienced a price increase of 30.26%, reaching ₹5200.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|-21.66%
|6 Months
|-20.09%
|YTD
|-15.77%
|1 Year
|30.26%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5347.63
|Support 1
|5111.73
|Resistance 2
|5484.72
|Support 2
|5012.92
|Resistance 3
|5583.53
|Support 3
|4875.83
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7400.0, 42.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹9555.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|5
|4
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 501 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5385.90 & ₹5150 yesterday to end at ₹5210.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend