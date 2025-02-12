Hello User
Siemens Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 5351 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5210.55 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 5344.05 and closed at 5351, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 5385.90 and a low of 5150 during the day. With a market capitalization of 185558.36 crore, Siemens continues to show resilience. The stock's 52-week high stands at 8129.95, while the 52-week low is 4121.85. The BSE volume recorded was 9689 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens' share price has decreased by 0.06%, currently trading at 5200.00. Over the past year, Siemens shares have experienced a price increase of 30.26%, reaching 5200.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.22%
3 Months-21.66%
6 Months-20.09%
YTD-15.77%
1 Year30.26%
12 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15347.63Support 15111.73
Resistance 25484.72Support 25012.92
Resistance 35583.53Support 34875.83
12 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7400.0, 42.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4218.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 9555.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5656
    Buy6656
    Hold5464
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
12 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 511 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 440 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 501 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹5351 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5385.90 & 5150 yesterday to end at 5210.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

