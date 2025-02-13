Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹5224.95 and closed at ₹5203.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹5286.70 and a low of ₹5005.80 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹185192.56 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and a low of ₹4121.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 18,546 shares for Siemens.
Siemens Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹5092 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5016.3 and ₹5297.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5016.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5297.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens' share price has declined by 3.16%, currently trading at ₹5041.75. Over the past year, Siemens shares have increased by 30.26%, reaching ₹5041.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|-21.66%
|6 Months
|-20.09%
|YTD
|-15.77%
|1 Year
|30.26%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5297.2
|Support 1
|5016.3
|Resistance 2
|5432.4
|Support 2
|4870.6
|Resistance 3
|5578.1
|Support 3
|4735.4
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7340.0, 40.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹9555.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|5
|4
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 809 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5286.70 & ₹5005.80 yesterday to end at ₹5206.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend