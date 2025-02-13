Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 5206.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5092 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 5224.95 and closed at 5203.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 5286.70 and a low of 5005.80 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 185192.56 crore, with a 52-week high of 8129.95 and a low of 4121.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 18,546 shares for Siemens.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Siemens Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹5092, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹5206.05

Siemens Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 5092 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5016.3 and 5297.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5016.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5297.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens' share price has declined by 3.16%, currently trading at 5041.75. Over the past year, Siemens shares have increased by 30.26%, reaching 5041.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.22%
3 Months-21.66%
6 Months-20.09%
YTD-15.77%
1 Year30.26%
13 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15297.2Support 15016.3
Resistance 25432.4Support 24870.6
Resistance 35578.1Support 34735.4
13 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7340.0, 40.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4218.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 9555.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5656
    Buy6656
    Hold5464
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
13 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 828 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 465 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 809 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹5203.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5286.70 & 5005.80 yesterday to end at 5206.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.