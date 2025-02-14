Siemens Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens' stock opened at ₹5106 and closed at ₹5206.05, marking a notable increase. The day's high reached ₹5299, while the low was ₹5018.70. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹181,658.43 crore. Over the past year, Siemens has experienced a 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and a low of ₹4121.85. The BSE volume for the day was 25,944 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5269.83
|Support 1
|4989.53
|Resistance 2
|5424.57
|Support 2
|4863.97
|Resistance 3
|5550.13
|Support 3
|4709.23
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7000.0, 37.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹9555.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|5
|4
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 119.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1080 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5299 & ₹5018.70 yesterday to end at ₹5106.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend