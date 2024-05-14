Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens' stock on the last day opened at ₹6292.05, and closed at ₹6170.05. The high for the day was ₹6668.25, while the low was ₹6219. The market capitalization stood at ₹236029.38 crore. The 52-week high was ₹6330, and the 52-week low was ₹3248. There were 44797 shares traded on the BSE.
Siemens share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.61% higher than yesterday
The volume of Siemens traded by 10 AM is 1.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹6511.95, showing a decrease of -1.75%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Siemens share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens touched a high of 6675.0 & a low of 6547.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6644.28
|Support 1
|6516.33
|Resistance 2
|6723.62
|Support 2
|6467.72
|Resistance 3
|6772.23
|Support 3
|6388.38
Siemens Live Updates
Siemens share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Siemens' stock price decreased by 0.27% to reach ₹6610, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Polycab India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries are all declining, whereas ABB India is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.15% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|6610.0
|-17.8
|-0.27
|6668.25
|3248.0
|235395.49
|ABB India
|8025.9
|42.1
|0.53
|8025.0
|3805.17
|170075.55
|Polycab India
|6323.4
|-102.3
|-1.59
|6469.65
|3298.8
|95000.23
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|579.85
|-6.15
|-1.05
|601.0
|329.0
|88563.39
|Exide Industries
|453.2
|-2.45
|-0.54
|485.0
|187.35
|38522.0
Siemens share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.29%; Futures open interest increased by 1.57%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders should consider maintaining their long positions.
Siemens share price NSE Live :Siemens trading at ₹6661.95, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹6627.8
Siemens share price is at ₹6661.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6368.75 and ₹6818.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6368.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6818.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens share price live: Price Analysis
Siemens stock has experienced a decrease of -0.33% today, trading at ₹6606.00. Over the past year, Siemens shares have increased by 70.14%, reaching ₹6606.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.39%
|3 Months
|53.26%
|6 Months
|93.68%
|YTD
|64.49%
|1 Year
|70.14%
Q4 Results Today: Airtel, Siemens, BASF India, Apollo Tyres, PVR Inox among 97 companies to post earnings on May 14
Q4 FY2024 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive (India), BASF India, Apollo Tyres, and PVR Inox are among the 97 companies set to announce their financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on March 31, 2024.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-airtel-siemens-basf-india-apollo-tyres-pvr-inox-among-97-companies-to-post-earnings-on-may-14-11715653477521.html
Siemens share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6818.0
|Support 1
|6368.75
|Resistance 2
|6967.75
|Support 2
|6069.25
|Resistance 3
|7267.25
|Support 3
|5919.5
Siemens share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 27.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens share price Today : Siemens volume yesterday was 1386 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 438 k
The trading volume yesterday was 215.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1341 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹6170.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹6668.25 & ₹6219 yesterday to end at ₹6170.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
