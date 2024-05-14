Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 10:45:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.90 0.64%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 958.65 -0.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.95 1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 814.75 0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.90 -0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

12 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 6627.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6661.95 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Stock Price TodayPremium
Siemens Stock Price Today

Siemens Share Price Today : Siemens' stock on the last day opened at 6292.05, and closed at 6170.05. The high for the day was 6668.25, while the low was 6219. The market capitalization stood at 236029.38 crore. The 52-week high was 6330, and the 52-week low was 3248. There were 44797 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:52:55 AM IST

Siemens share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.61% higher than yesterday

The volume of Siemens traded by 10 AM is 1.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at 6511.95, showing a decrease of -1.75%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:38:05 AM IST

Siemens share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens touched a high of 6675.0 & a low of 6547.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16644.28Support 16516.33
Resistance 26723.62Support 26467.72
Resistance 36772.23Support 36388.38
14 May 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

Siemens Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:57:19 AM IST

Siemens share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Siemens' stock price decreased by 0.27% to reach 6610, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Polycab India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries are all declining, whereas ABB India is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.15% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens6610.0-17.8-0.276668.253248.0235395.49
ABB India8025.942.10.538025.03805.17170075.55
Polycab India6323.4-102.3-1.596469.653298.895000.23
CG Power & Industrial Solutions579.85-6.15-1.05601.0329.088563.39
Exide Industries453.2-2.45-0.54485.0187.3538522.0
14 May 2024, 09:46:00 AM IST

Siemens share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.29%; Futures open interest increased by 1.57%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders should consider maintaining their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:34:32 AM IST

Siemens share price NSE Live :Siemens trading at ₹6661.95, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹6627.8

Siemens share price is at 6661.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6368.75 and 6818.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6368.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6818.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:21:24 AM IST

Siemens share price live: Price Analysis

Siemens stock has experienced a decrease of -0.33% today, trading at 6606.00. Over the past year, Siemens shares have increased by 70.14%, reaching 6606.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.39%
3 Months53.26%
6 Months93.68%
YTD64.49%
1 Year70.14%
14 May 2024, 09:02:34 AM IST

Q4 Results Today: Airtel, Siemens, BASF India, Apollo Tyres, PVR Inox among 97 companies to post earnings on May 14

Q4 FY2024 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive (India), BASF India, Apollo Tyres, and PVR Inox are among the 97 companies set to announce their financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on March 31, 2024.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-airtel-siemens-basf-india-apollo-tyres-pvr-inox-among-97-companies-to-post-earnings-on-may-14-11715653477521.html

14 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Siemens share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16818.0Support 16368.75
Resistance 26967.75Support 26069.25
Resistance 37267.25Support 35919.5
14 May 2024, 08:37:40 AM IST

Siemens share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 27.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell1112
14 May 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Siemens share price Today : Siemens volume yesterday was 1386 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 438 k

The trading volume yesterday was 215.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1341 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

14 May 2024, 08:03:02 AM IST

Siemens share price Live :Siemens closed at ₹6170.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 6668.25 & 6219 yesterday to end at 6170.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue