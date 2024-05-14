LIVE UPDATES

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

12 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Trade

Siemens stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 6627.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6661.95 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.