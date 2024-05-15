Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens closed today at ₹7120, up 7.01% from yesterday's ₹6653.6

Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens' stock opened at ₹6650.45 and closed at ₹6627.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹6699 and the low was ₹6481.5. The market cap was ₹238,550.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6668.25 and a 52-week low of ₹3248. The BSE volume for the day was 23,588 shares.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens has a 3.30% MF holding & 8.30% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.25% in december to 3.30% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.89% in december to 8.30% in march quarter.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens had a ROE of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 15.14% in the last fiscal year. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 16.45% in the current fiscal year and 17.37% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens has experienced an EPS growth of 36.59% and a revenue growth of 25.27% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated revenue of 203639.00 cr, which is 4.14% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 13.38% and a profit growth of 17.88% in the upcoming quarter 2.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price surged by 7.01% to reach ₹7120, outperforming its peers. While ABB India is declining, Polycab India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7120.0
|466.4
|7.01
|6699.0
|3248.0
|253557.63
|ABB India
|8066.0
|-15.95
|-0.2
|8117.5
|3805.17
|170925.3
|Polycab India
|6469.4
|146.45
|2.32
|6479.95
|3298.8
|97193.68
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|641.35
|32.8
|5.39
|612.0
|329.0
|97956.59
|Hitachi Energy India
|10752.1
|967.2
|9.88
|9989.6
|3739.1
|45569.21
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens stock reached a low of ₹6922.5 and a high of ₹7243.6 on the current day.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 6.54%; Futures open interest increased by 20.96%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest in Siemens indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 314.38% higher than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 3 PM is 314.38% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹7120, up by 7.01%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed today at ₹7120, up 7.01% from yesterday's ₹6653.6
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price closed the day at ₹7120 - a 7.01% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7241.57 , 7403.13 , 7562.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6920.47 , 6760.93 , 6599.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Siemens Share Price Today Live:
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7129.15, up 7.15% from yesterday's ₹6653.6
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at ₹7129.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6267.12
|10 Days
|6083.22
|20 Days
|5842.43
|50 Days
|5276.22
|100 Days
|4698.60
|300 Days
|4184.00
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends
Siemens Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 413.51% higher than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Siemens until 2 PM has increased by 413.51% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹7123.55, showing a 7.06% increase. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7168.12 and 7089.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 7089.42 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7168.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7146.47
|Support 1
|7097.37
|Resistance 2
|7175.83
|Support 2
|7077.63
|Resistance 3
|7195.57
|Support 3
|7048.27
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7136.5, up 7.26% from yesterday's ₹6653.6
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7136.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 432.54% higher than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded until 1 PM has increased by 432.54% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹7137.5, showing a rise of 7.27%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume signals a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7162.67 and 7047.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7047.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7162.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7168.12
|Support 1
|7089.42
|Resistance 2
|7201.23
|Support 2
|7043.83
|Resistance 3
|7246.82
|Support 3
|7010.72
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 6.21%; Futures open interest increased by 18.43%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock reached a high of ₹7243.6 and a low of ₹6922.5 on the current day's trading.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 497.50% higher than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded by 12 AM is 497.50% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹7088, reflecting an increase of 6.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 7168.83 and 7079.33 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 7079.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7168.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7162.67
|Support 1
|7047.67
|Resistance 2
|7233.83
|Support 2
|7003.83
|Resistance 3
|7277.67
|Support 3
|6932.67
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7095.25, up 6.64% from yesterday's ₹6653.6
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7095.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 549.98% higher than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 11 AM is 549.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹7125, showing a 7.08% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7250.67 and 6985.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6985.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7250.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7168.83
|Support 1
|7079.33
|Resistance 2
|7205.67
|Support 2
|7026.67
|Resistance 3
|7258.33
|Support 3
|6989.83
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7119, up 6.99% from yesterday's ₹6653.6
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7119 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 709.08% higher than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded until 10 AM has increased by 709.08% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹7142.15, up by 7.34%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens touched a high of 7187.25 & a low of 6922.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7250.67
|Support 1
|6985.92
|Resistance 2
|7351.33
|Support 2
|6821.83
|Resistance 3
|7515.42
|Support 3
|6721.17
Siemens Share Price Live Updates:
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 7.26%; Futures open interest increased by 9.87%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates a possibility of favorable price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7150, up 7.46% from yesterday's ₹6653.6
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7150 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens stock has seen an 8.13% increase in its share price, currently trading at ₹7194.75. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 73.75% to reach ₹7194.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.28%
|3 Months
|51.15%
|6 Months
|94.86%
|YTD
|65.49%
|1 Year
|73.75%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6771.23
|Support 1
|6553.73
|Resistance 2
|6843.87
|Support 2
|6408.87
|Resistance 3
|6988.73
|Support 3
|6336.23
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 28.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 695 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 465 k
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 672 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹6627.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6699 & ₹6481.5 yesterday to end at ₹6627.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!