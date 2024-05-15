Hello User
Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens closed today at 7120, up 7.01% from yesterday's 6653.6

50 min read . 15 May 2024

50 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 7.01 %. The stock closed at 6653.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7120 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Highlights

Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens' stock opened at 6650.45 and closed at 6627.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 6699 and the low was 6481.5. The market cap was 238,550.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 6668.25 and a 52-week low of 3248. The BSE volume for the day was 23,588 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens has a 3.30% MF holding & 8.30% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.25% in december to 3.30% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.89% in december to 8.30% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens had a ROE of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 15.14% in the last fiscal year. Analysts estimate the ROE to be 16.45% in the current fiscal year and 17.37% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:03 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens has experienced an EPS growth of 36.59% and a revenue growth of 25.27% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated revenue of 203639.00 cr, which is 4.14% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 13.38% and a profit growth of 17.88% in the upcoming quarter 2.

15 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price surged by 7.01% to reach 7120, outperforming its peers. While ABB India is declining, Polycab India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7120.0466.47.016699.03248.0253557.63
ABB India8066.0-15.95-0.28117.53805.17170925.3
Polycab India6469.4146.452.326479.953298.897193.68
CG Power & Industrial Solutions641.3532.85.39612.0329.097956.59
Hitachi Energy India10752.1967.29.889989.63739.145569.21
15 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens stock reached a low of 6922.5 and a high of 7243.6 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:35 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 6.54%; Futures open interest increased by 20.96%

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest in Siemens indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 314.38% higher than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 3 PM is 314.38% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 7120, up by 7.01%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed today at ₹7120, up 7.01% from yesterday's ₹6653.6

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price closed the day at 7120 - a 7.01% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7241.57 , 7403.13 , 7562.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6920.47 , 6760.93 , 6599.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:14 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7129.15, up 7.15% from yesterday's ₹6653.6

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at 7129.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6267.12
10 Days6083.22
20 Days5842.43
50 Days5276.22
100 Days4698.60
300 Days4184.00
15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends

Siemens Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:54 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 413.51% higher than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Siemens until 2 PM has increased by 413.51% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 7123.55, showing a 7.06% increase. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7168.12 and 7089.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 7089.42 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7168.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17146.47Support 17097.37
Resistance 27175.83Support 27077.63
Resistance 37195.57Support 37048.27
15 May 2024, 02:16 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 02:06 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7136.5, up 7.26% from yesterday's ₹6653.6

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7136.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 432.54% higher than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded until 1 PM has increased by 432.54% compared to yesterday, with the price at 7137.5, showing a rise of 7.27%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume signals a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7162.67 and 7047.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7047.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7162.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17168.12Support 17089.42
Resistance 27201.23Support 27043.83
Resistance 37246.82Support 37010.72
15 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 6.21%; Futures open interest increased by 18.43%

Siemens Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock reached a high of 7243.6 and a low of 6922.5 on the current day's trading.

15 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 497.50% higher than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded by 12 AM is 497.50% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 7088, reflecting an increase of 6.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 7168.83 and 7079.33 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 7079.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7168.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17162.67Support 17047.67
Resistance 27233.83Support 27003.83
Resistance 37277.67Support 36932.67
15 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6267.12
10 Days6083.22
20 Days5842.43
50 Days5276.22
100 Days4698.60
300 Days4184.00
15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7095.25, up 6.64% from yesterday's ₹6653.6

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7095.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 549.98% higher than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 11 AM is 549.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at 7125, showing a 7.08% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7250.67 and 6985.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6985.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7250.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17168.83Support 17079.33
Resistance 27205.67Support 27026.67
Resistance 37258.33Support 36989.83
15 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7119, up 6.99% from yesterday's ₹6653.6

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7119 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Today, Siemens' stock price rose by 7.21% to reach 7133.3, outperforming its peers. While ABB India is experiencing a decline, companies like Polycab India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market is mixed with the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showing slight changes of 0.08% and -0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7133.3479.77.216699.03248.0254031.27
ABB India8055.5-26.45-0.338117.53805.17170702.8
Polycab India6424.0101.051.66479.953298.896511.61
CG Power & Industrial Solutions642.8534.35.64612.0329.098185.69
Hitachi Energy India10145.95361.053.699989.63739.143000.24
15 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Siemens, Vedanta & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

https://www.livemint.com/market/siemens-vedanta-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11715751000534.html

15 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 709.08% higher than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded until 10 AM has increased by 709.08% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 7142.15, up by 7.34%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens touched a high of 7187.25 & a low of 6922.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17250.67Support 16985.92
Resistance 27351.33Support 26821.83
Resistance 37515.42Support 36721.17
15 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price increased by 5.47% to reach 7017.45, outperforming its peers. ABB India and Polycab India saw declines, while CG Power & Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India experienced gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.16% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7017.45363.855.476699.03248.0249905.61
ABB India8010.55-71.4-0.888117.53805.17169750.27
Polycab India6310.3-12.65-0.26479.953298.894803.42
CG Power & Industrial Solutions630.321.753.57612.0329.096268.87
Hitachi Energy India10197.55412.654.229989.63739.143218.93
15 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 7.26%; Futures open interest increased by 9.87%

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates a possibility of favorable price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7150, up 7.46% from yesterday's ₹6653.6

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7150 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 6988.73. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens stock has seen an 8.13% increase in its share price, currently trading at 7194.75. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 73.75% to reach 7194.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.28%
3 Months51.15%
6 Months94.86%
YTD65.49%
1 Year73.75%
15 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST Siemens to demerge and list its energy business

The new company will mirror the shareholding of Siemens Ltd, and shareholders will receive one share of Siemens Energy India Ltd for every share of Siemens Ltd

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/siemens-to-demerge-and-list-its-energy-business-11715690600167.html

15 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Siemens, Cipla, Airtel, Mankind, Patanjali Foods, BASF India

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 15:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-siemens-cipla-airtel-mankind-patanjali-foods-basf-india-q4-results-15-may-2024-11715738164903.html

15 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16771.23Support 16553.73
Resistance 26843.87Support 26408.87
Resistance 36988.73Support 36336.23
15 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 28.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 695 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 465 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 672 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

15 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹6627.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6699 & 6481.5 yesterday to end at 6627.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.