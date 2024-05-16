Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens closed today at ₹7079.7, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹7120

Siemens Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Siemens opened at ₹7146.95 and closed at ₹6653.6. The high for the day was ₹7243.6, while the low was ₹6922.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹253,557.62 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹6699 and the 52-week low at ₹3248. The BSE volume for Siemens was 90702 shares traded.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens has a 3.30% MF holding & 8.30% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.25% in december to 3.30% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.89% in december to 8.30% in march quarter.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens reported a return on equity (ROE) of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment (ROI) of 15.19%. Analysts predict that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 16.45%, increasing to 17.37% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens has shown an EPS growth of 36.59% and a revenue growth of 25.27% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 212560.00 cr, which is 8.71% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 13.38% and a profit growth of 17.88% for the upcoming quarter 2.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 32.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price dropped by 0.57% to reach ₹7079.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of performances. CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, whereas ABB India, Polycab India, and Hitachi Energy India are showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7079.7
|-40.3
|-0.57
|7243.6
|3248.0
|252122.46
|ABB India
|8308.9
|226.75
|2.81
|8132.05
|3805.17
|176072.55
|Polycab India
|6472.9
|4.35
|0.07
|6536.45
|3298.8
|97246.26
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|629.85
|-11.5
|-1.79
|649.7
|329.0
|96200.14
|Hitachi Energy India
|11251.85
|499.75
|4.65
|10850.0
|3739.1
|47687.23
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens stock reached a low of ₹7000 and a high of ₹7249.15 on the current day, showing fluctuations in its trading price throughout the day.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 7.73%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Siemens indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -54.88% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded until 3 PM is 54.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹7079.7, down by 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed today at ₹7079.7, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹7120
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price closed the day at ₹7079.7 - a 0.57% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7219.23 , 7358.77 , 7468.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6970.08 , 6860.47 , 6720.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Siemens Share Price Today Live:
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7047.25, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹7120
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at ₹7047.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6920.47 and ₹7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends
Siemens Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6378.36
|10 Days
|6171.08
|20 Days
|5891.78
|50 Days
|5320.46
|100 Days
|4726.28
|300 Days
|4198.87
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -59.03% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 2 PM is down 59.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹7043, a decrease of 1.08%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens reached a high of 7127.1 and a low of 7064.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 7057.8 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 7027.15 and 7002.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7109.57
|Support 1
|7046.97
|Resistance 2
|7149.63
|Support 2
|7024.43
|Resistance 3
|7172.17
|Support 3
|6984.37
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7118.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹7120
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7118.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6920.47 and ₹7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -61.02% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Siemens until 1 PM has decreased by 61.02% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹7080, down by 0.56%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 7138.72 and 7047.72 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7047.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7138.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7113.05
|Support 1
|7057.8
|Resistance 2
|7137.65
|Support 2
|7027.15
|Resistance 3
|7168.3
|Support 3
|7002.55
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 4.51%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Siemens indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock's low price today was ₹7000, while the high price reached ₹7249.15.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -66.40% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded by 12 AM is 66.40% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹7101.15, a decrease of 0.26%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators to analyze trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7207.6 and 7082.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 7082.6 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7207.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7138.72
|Support 1
|7047.72
|Resistance 2
|7198.43
|Support 2
|7016.43
|Resistance 3
|7229.72
|Support 3
|6956.72
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7143.3, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹7120
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7143.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6920.47 and ₹7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -68.89% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 11 AM is down by 68.89% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹7153.6, a decrease of 0.47%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume can indicate a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 7275.02 and 7140.62 in the past hour. Traders could potentially adopt rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 7140.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7275.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7207.6
|Support 1
|7082.6
|Resistance 2
|7287.3
|Support 2
|7037.3
|Resistance 3
|7332.6
|Support 3
|6957.6
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7149.2, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹7120
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at ₹7149.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6920.47 and ₹7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Today, Siemens' stock price increased by 0.91% to reach ₹7185, outperforming its peers in the market. While CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, ABB India, Polycab India, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.19% and -0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7185.0
|65.0
|0.91
|7243.6
|3248.0
|255872.41
|ABB India
|8315.0
|232.85
|2.88
|8132.05
|3805.17
|176201.82
|Polycab India
|6475.75
|7.2
|0.11
|6536.45
|3298.8
|97289.08
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|626.4
|-14.95
|-2.33
|649.7
|329.0
|95673.2
|Hitachi Energy India
|11569.2
|817.1
|7.6
|10850.0
|3739.1
|49032.21
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -74.98% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 10 AM is down by 74.98% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹7222.85, a decrease of 1.44%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens touched a high of 7249.15 & a low of 7114.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7275.02
|Support 1
|7140.62
|Resistance 2
|7329.28
|Support 2
|7060.48
|Resistance 3
|7409.42
|Support 3
|7006.22
Siemens Share Price Live Updates:
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price increased by 0.81% to reach ₹7177.95, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed performance. Polycab India and CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, whereas ABB India and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.24% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7177.95
|57.95
|0.81
|7243.6
|3248.0
|255621.34
|ABB India
|8245.6
|163.45
|2.02
|8132.05
|3805.17
|174731.17
|Polycab India
|6456.1
|-12.45
|-0.19
|6536.45
|3298.8
|96993.86
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|637.75
|-3.6
|-0.56
|649.7
|329.0
|97406.75
|Hitachi Energy India
|11288.1
|536.0
|4.99
|10850.0
|3739.1
|47840.86
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.16%; Futures open interest increased by 1.54%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Siemens indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider keeping their long positions.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7128, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹7120
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7128 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6920.47 and ₹7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock experienced a decrease of -0.30% today, trading at ₹7098.85. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 83.87% to reach ₹7098.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.92%
|3 Months
|59.97%
|6 Months
|103.67%
|YTD
|76.89%
|1 Year
|83.87%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7241.57
|Support 1
|6920.47
|Resistance 2
|7403.13
|Support 2
|6760.93
|Resistance 3
|7562.67
|Support 3
|6599.37
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 622 k
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 363.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹6653.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7243.6 & ₹6922.5 yesterday to end at ₹6653.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
