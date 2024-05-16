Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens closed today at 7079.7, down -0.57% from yesterday's 7120

50 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 7120 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7079.7 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Highlights

Siemens Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Siemens opened at 7146.95 and closed at 6653.6. The high for the day was 7243.6, while the low was 6922.5. The market capitalization stood at 253,557.62 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 6699 and the 52-week low at 3248. The BSE volume for Siemens was 90702 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens has a 3.30% MF holding & 8.30% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.25% in december to 3.30% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.89% in december to 8.30% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens reported a return on equity (ROE) of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment (ROI) of 15.19%. Analysts predict that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 16.45%, increasing to 17.37% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:05 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens has shown an EPS growth of 36.59% and a revenue growth of 25.27% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 212560.00 cr, which is 8.71% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 13.38% and a profit growth of 17.88% for the upcoming quarter 2.

16 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
16 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price dropped by 0.57% to reach 7079.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of performances. CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, whereas ABB India, Polycab India, and Hitachi Energy India are showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7079.7-40.3-0.577243.63248.0252122.46
ABB India8308.9226.752.818132.053805.17176072.55
Polycab India6472.94.350.076536.453298.897246.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions629.85-11.5-1.79649.7329.096200.14
Hitachi Energy India11251.85499.754.6510850.03739.147687.23
16 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens stock reached a low of 7000 and a high of 7249.15 on the current day, showing fluctuations in its trading price throughout the day.

16 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 7.73%

Siemens Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Siemens indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -54.88% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded until 3 PM is 54.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 7079.7, down by 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed today at ₹7079.7, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹7120

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price closed the day at 7079.7 - a 0.57% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7219.23 , 7358.77 , 7468.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6970.08 , 6860.47 , 6720.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7047.25, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹7120

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at 7047.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6920.47 and 7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends

Siemens Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6378.36
10 Days6171.08
20 Days5891.78
50 Days5320.46
100 Days4726.28
300 Days4198.87
16 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -59.03% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 2 PM is down 59.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 7043, a decrease of 1.08%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens reached a high of 7127.1 and a low of 7064.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 7057.8 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 7027.15 and 7002.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17109.57Support 17046.97
Resistance 27149.63Support 27024.43
Resistance 37172.17Support 36984.37
16 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
16 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7118.35, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹7120

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7118.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6920.47 and 7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -61.02% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Siemens until 1 PM has decreased by 61.02% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 7080, down by 0.56%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 7138.72 and 7047.72 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7047.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7138.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17113.05Support 17057.8
Resistance 27137.65Support 27027.15
Resistance 37168.3Support 37002.55
16 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 4.51%

Siemens Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Siemens indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock's low price today was 7000, while the high price reached 7249.15.

16 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -66.40% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded by 12 AM is 66.40% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 7101.15, a decrease of 0.26%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators to analyze trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7207.6 and 7082.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 7082.6 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7207.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17138.72Support 17047.72
Resistance 27198.43Support 27016.43
Resistance 37229.72Support 36956.72
16 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6378.36
10 Days6171.08
20 Days5891.78
50 Days5320.46
100 Days4726.28
300 Days4198.87
16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7143.3, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹7120

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7143.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6920.47 and 7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -68.89% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 11 AM is down by 68.89% compared to yesterday, with the price at 7153.6, a decrease of 0.47%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume can indicate a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 7275.02 and 7140.62 in the past hour. Traders could potentially adopt rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 7140.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 7275.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17207.6Support 17082.6
Resistance 27287.3Support 27037.3
Resistance 37332.6Support 36957.6
16 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7149.2, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹7120

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at 7149.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6920.47 and 7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Today, Siemens' stock price increased by 0.91% to reach 7185, outperforming its peers in the market. While CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, ABB India, Polycab India, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.19% and -0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7185.065.00.917243.63248.0255872.41
ABB India8315.0232.852.888132.053805.17176201.82
Polycab India6475.757.20.116536.453298.897289.08
CG Power & Industrial Solutions626.4-14.95-2.33649.7329.095673.2
Hitachi Energy India11569.2817.17.610850.03739.149032.21
16 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 33.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
16 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Siemens, Jindal Steel & Power & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

https://www.livemint.com/market/siemens-jindal-steel-power-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11715837400666.html

16 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -74.98% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 10 AM is down by 74.98% compared to yesterday, with the price at 7222.85, a decrease of 1.44%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens touched a high of 7249.15 & a low of 7114.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17275.02Support 17140.62
Resistance 27329.28Support 27060.48
Resistance 37409.42Support 37006.22
16 May 2024, 10:18 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price increased by 0.81% to reach 7177.95, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed performance. Polycab India and CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, whereas ABB India and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.24% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7177.9557.950.817243.63248.0255621.34
ABB India8245.6163.452.028132.053805.17174731.17
Polycab India6456.1-12.45-0.196536.453298.896993.86
CG Power & Industrial Solutions637.75-3.6-0.56649.7329.097406.75
Hitachi Energy India11288.1536.04.9910850.03739.147840.86
16 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.16%; Futures open interest increased by 1.54%

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Siemens indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider keeping their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7128, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹7120

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7128 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6920.47 and 7241.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6920.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7241.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock experienced a decrease of -0.30% today, trading at 7098.85. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 83.87% to reach 7098.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.92%
3 Months59.97%
6 Months103.67%
YTD76.89%
1 Year83.87%
16 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17241.57Support 16920.47
Resistance 27403.13Support 26760.93
Resistance 37562.67Support 36599.37
16 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
16 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 622 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 363.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹6653.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7243.6 & 6922.5 yesterday to end at 6653.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.