Siemens Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹5132 and closed at ₹5106.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹5154.80 and a low of ₹4948.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹177725.88 crore, Siemens continues to show significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 12,737 shares. The stock's performance remains within a 52-week range of ₹4121.85 to ₹8129.95.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5117.67
|Support 1
|4911.77
|Resistance 2
|5239.18
|Support 2
|4827.38
|Resistance 3
|5323.57
|Support 3
|4705.87
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹6899.0, 38.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹9555.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 329 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5154.80 & ₹4948.90 yesterday to end at ₹4996.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend