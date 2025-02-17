Hello User
Siemens Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 5106.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4996.15 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 5132 and closed at 5106.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 5154.80 and a low of 4948.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of 177725.88 crore, Siemens continues to show significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 12,737 shares. The stock's performance remains within a 52-week range of 4121.85 to 8129.95.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15117.67Support 14911.77
Resistance 25239.18Support 24827.38
Resistance 35323.57Support 34705.87
17 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 6899.0, 38.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4218.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 9555.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy6656
    Hold5564
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
17 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 342 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 518 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 329 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹5106.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5154.80 & 4948.90 yesterday to end at 4996.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

