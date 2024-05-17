Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens closed today at 7175.45, up 1.86% from yesterday's 7044.7
BackBack

Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens closed today at ₹7175.45, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹7044.7

49 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 7044.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7175.45 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Highlights Premium
Siemens Share Price Highlights

Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens' stock opened and closed at 7120 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 7249.15, while the low was 7000. The market capitalization of Siemens is 252,122.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7243.6, and the 52-week low is 3248. The BSE volume for the day was 75,876 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:00:35 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens has a 3.30% MF holding & 8.30% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.25% in december to 3.30% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.89% in december to 8.30% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:39:15 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens achieved a ROE of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 15.19% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project a ROE of 16.45% for the current fiscal year and 17.37% for the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:08:18 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens has shown an EPS growth of 36.59% and a revenue growth of 25.27% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 212560.00 cr, which is 8.71% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 13.38% and a profit growth of 17.88% in the upcoming quarter 2.

17 May 2024, 06:33:54 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 33.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
17 May 2024, 06:01:36 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens saw a 2.03% increase in its share price, reaching 7187.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Hitachi Energy India is declining, whereas ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Polycab India are seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7187.7143.02.037249.153248.0255968.56
ABB India8385.076.10.928375.03805.17177685.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions654.424.553.9649.7329.099949.78
Polycab India6481.88.90.146536.453298.897379.97
Hitachi Energy India11073.05-178.8-1.5912367.93739.146929.45
17 May 2024, 05:30:45 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock's low price for the day was 7050 and the high price reached was 7230.45.

17 May 2024, 04:38:23 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.57%; Futures open interest increased by 3.75%

Siemens Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates the possibility of a favorable price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:51:49 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -44.83% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded until 3 PM is 44.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 7187.7, down by 2.03%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:48:35 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed today at ₹7175.45, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹7044.7

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price closed the day at 7175.45 - a 1.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7253.93 , 7332.42 , 7434.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7073.48 , 6971.52 , 6893.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:32:48 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:15:09 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7196.1, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹7044.7

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at 7196.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6970.08 and 7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:00:02 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6540.17
10 Days6299.14
20 Days5967.66
50 Days5371.84
100 Days4758.92
300 Days4216.48
17 May 2024, 02:57:14 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:46:44 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -46.48% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 2 PM is down by 46.48% compared to yesterday, with the price at 7187.8, a decrease of 2.03%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price decline.

17 May 2024, 02:40:33 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 7220.8 and 7166.05 in the last hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 7166.05 and selling near the hourly resistance of 7220.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17211.57Support 17190.87
Resistance 27221.48Support 27180.08
Resistance 37232.27Support 37170.17
17 May 2024, 02:11:10 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 33.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
17 May 2024, 02:11:05 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7196, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹7044.7

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at 7196 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6970.08 and 7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:49:14 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -46.81% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded up until 1 PM is 46.81% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 7197.65, showing a decrease of 2.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:42:30 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens reached a high of 7214.95 and a low of 7160.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 7199.27 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17220.8Support 17166.05
Resistance 27245.25Support 27135.75
Resistance 37275.55Support 37111.3
17 May 2024, 01:19:04 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.62%; Futures open interest increased by 1.38%

Siemens Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Siemens indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:02:38 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock had a low price of 7050 and a high price of 7230.45 today.

17 May 2024, 12:47:52 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -45.00% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded until 12 AM is down by 45.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 7172.5, a decrease of 1.81%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:38:28 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7199.62 and 7144.77 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 7144.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 7199.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17199.27Support 17148.92
Resistance 27222.48Support 27121.78
Resistance 37249.62Support 37098.57
17 May 2024, 12:28:10 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6540.17
10 Days6299.14
20 Days5967.66
50 Days5371.84
100 Days4758.92
300 Days4216.48
17 May 2024, 12:10:03 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7174, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹7044.7

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7174 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6970.08 and 7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:53:55 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.72% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded by 11 AM is 42.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at 7147.95, down by 1.47%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:39:48 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 7235.55 and 7085.35 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 7085.35 and selling near hourly resistance at 7235.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17199.62Support 17144.77
Resistance 27227.23Support 27117.53
Resistance 37254.47Support 37089.92
17 May 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7164.75, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹7044.7

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at 7164.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6970.08 and 7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:21:05 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Today, Siemens' stock price rose by 1.7% to reach 7164.75, outperforming its peers. While Hitachi Energy India saw a decline, ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Polycab India experienced gains. The overall market performance was mixed, with the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices increasing by 0.27% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7164.75120.051.77249.153248.0255151.26
ABB India8336.527.60.338375.03805.17176657.42
CG Power & Industrial Solutions658.2528.44.51649.7329.0100537.81
Polycab India6498.525.60.46536.453298.897630.86
Hitachi Energy India11183.9-67.95-0.612367.93739.147399.25
17 May 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
17 May 2024, 10:47:11 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.25% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded until 10 AM is 39.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 7161.6, a decrease of 1.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:33:35 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens touched a high of 7230.45 & a low of 7080.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17235.55Support 17085.35
Resistance 27308.1Support 27007.7
Resistance 37385.75Support 36935.15
17 May 2024, 10:16:31 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:50:45 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price increased by 1.98% to reach 7184, outperforming its peers. While Hitachi Energy India saw a decline in its stock price, ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Polycab India experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were down by -0.13% and -0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7184.0139.31.987249.153248.0255836.79
ABB India8343.4534.550.428375.03805.17176804.7
CG Power & Industrial Solutions659.2529.44.67649.7329.0100690.55
Polycab India6508.4535.550.556536.453298.897780.35
Hitachi Energy India11157.9-93.95-0.8312367.93739.147289.05
17 May 2024, 09:46:34 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.58%

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:32:23 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7122, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹7044.7

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7122 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6970.08 and 7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:20:42 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The share price of Siemens has increased by 0.26% today, trading at 7062.75. Over the past year, Siemens shares have gained 81.02% to reach 7062.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.9%
3 Months58.5%
6 Months99.83%
YTD75.02%
1 Year81.02%
17 May 2024, 08:51:00 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17219.23Support 16970.08
Resistance 27358.77Support 26860.47
Resistance 37468.38Support 36720.93
17 May 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
17 May 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 1300 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 682 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1224 k & BSE volume was 75 k.

17 May 2024, 08:06:13 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7120 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7249.15 & 7000 yesterday to end at 7120. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue