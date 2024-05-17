Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens closed today at ₹7175.45, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹7044.7

Siemens Share Price Highlights : Siemens' stock opened and closed at ₹7120 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹7249.15, while the low was ₹7000. The market capitalization of Siemens is ₹252,122.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7243.6, and the 52-week low is ₹3248. The BSE volume for the day was 75,876 shares.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens has a 3.30% MF holding & 8.30% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.25% in december to 3.30% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.89% in december to 8.30% in march quarter.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens achieved a ROE of 15.88% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 15.19% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project a ROE of 16.45% for the current fiscal year and 17.37% for the upcoming fiscal year.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens has shown an EPS growth of 36.59% and a revenue growth of 25.27% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 212560.00 cr, which is 8.71% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 13.38% and a profit growth of 17.88% in the upcoming quarter 2.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens saw a 2.03% increase in its share price, reaching ₹7187.7, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Hitachi Energy India is declining, whereas ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Polycab India are seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7187.7
|143.0
|2.03
|7249.15
|3248.0
|255968.56
|ABB India
|8385.0
|76.1
|0.92
|8375.0
|3805.17
|177685.18
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|654.4
|24.55
|3.9
|649.7
|329.0
|99949.78
|Polycab India
|6481.8
|8.9
|0.14
|6536.45
|3298.8
|97379.97
|Hitachi Energy India
|11073.05
|-178.8
|-1.59
|12367.9
|3739.1
|46929.45
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock's low price for the day was ₹7050 and the high price reached was ₹7230.45.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.57%; Futures open interest increased by 3.75%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates the possibility of a favorable price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -44.83% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded until 3 PM is 44.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹7187.7, down by 2.03%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed today at ₹7175.45, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹7044.7
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price closed the day at ₹7175.45 - a 1.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7253.93 , 7332.42 , 7434.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 7073.48 , 6971.52 , 6893.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Siemens Share Price Today Live:
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7196.1, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹7044.7
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at ₹7196.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6970.08 and ₹7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -46.48% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded by 2 PM is down by 46.48% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹7187.8, a decrease of 2.03%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price decline.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 7220.8 and 7166.05 in the last hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 7166.05 and selling near the hourly resistance of 7220.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7211.57
|Support 1
|7190.87
|Resistance 2
|7221.48
|Support 2
|7180.08
|Resistance 3
|7232.27
|Support 3
|7170.17
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7196, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹7044.7
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at ₹7196 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6970.08 and ₹7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -46.81% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded up until 1 PM is 46.81% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹7197.65, showing a decrease of 2.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens reached a high of 7214.95 and a low of 7160.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 7199.27 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7220.8
|Support 1
|7166.05
|Resistance 2
|7245.25
|Support 2
|7135.75
|Resistance 3
|7275.55
|Support 3
|7111.3
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.62%; Futures open interest increased by 1.38%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Siemens indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock had a low price of ₹7050 and a high price of ₹7230.45 today.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -45.00% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded until 12 AM is down by 45.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹7172.5, a decrease of 1.81%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7199.62 and 7144.77 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 7144.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 7199.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7199.27
|Support 1
|7148.92
|Resistance 2
|7222.48
|Support 2
|7121.78
|Resistance 3
|7249.62
|Support 3
|7098.57
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7174, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹7044.7
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7174 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6970.08 and ₹7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.72% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens traded by 11 AM is 42.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹7147.95, down by 1.47%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 7235.55 and 7085.35 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 7085.35 and selling near hourly resistance at 7235.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7199.62
|Support 1
|7144.77
|Resistance 2
|7227.23
|Support 2
|7117.53
|Resistance 3
|7254.47
|Support 3
|7089.92
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7164.75, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹7044.7
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at ₹7164.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6970.08 and ₹7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Today, Siemens' stock price rose by 1.7% to reach ₹7164.75, outperforming its peers. While Hitachi Energy India saw a decline, ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Polycab India experienced gains. The overall market performance was mixed, with the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices increasing by 0.27% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7164.75
|120.05
|1.7
|7249.15
|3248.0
|255151.26
|ABB India
|8336.5
|27.6
|0.33
|8375.0
|3805.17
|176657.42
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|658.25
|28.4
|4.51
|649.7
|329.0
|100537.81
|Polycab India
|6498.5
|25.6
|0.4
|6536.45
|3298.8
|97630.86
|Hitachi Energy India
|11183.9
|-67.95
|-0.6
|12367.9
|3739.1
|47399.25
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.25% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded until 10 AM is 39.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹7161.6, a decrease of 1.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens touched a high of 7230.45 & a low of 7080.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7235.55
|Support 1
|7085.35
|Resistance 2
|7308.1
|Support 2
|7007.7
|Resistance 3
|7385.75
|Support 3
|6935.15
Siemens Share Price Live Updates:
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.58%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7122, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹7044.7
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7122 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6970.08 and ₹7219.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6970.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7219.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The share price of Siemens has increased by 0.26% today, trading at ₹7062.75. Over the past year, Siemens shares have gained 81.02% to reach ₹7062.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.9%
|3 Months
|58.5%
|6 Months
|99.83%
|YTD
|75.02%
|1 Year
|81.02%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7219.23
|Support 1
|6970.08
|Resistance 2
|7358.77
|Support 2
|6860.47
|Resistance 3
|7468.38
|Support 3
|6720.93
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 1300 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 682 k
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1224 k & BSE volume was 75 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7120 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7249.15 & ₹7000 yesterday to end at ₹7120. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
