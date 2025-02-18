LIVE UPDATES

Siemens Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 4985.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4858.30 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.