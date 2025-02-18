Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Siemens Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Siemens Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 4985.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4858.30 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates
Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 4925.55 and closed higher at 4985.65, reaching a high of 4987 and a low of 4790. The company's market capitalization stands at 172,822.20 crore. Over the past year, Siemens has experienced a 52-week high of 8129.95 and a low of 4121.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,554 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:17:53 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens' share price has increased by 1.38%, currently trading at 4925.20. Over the past year, Siemens shares have risen by 10.47%, reaching 4925.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.84% rise, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.16%
3 Months-25.53%
6 Months-31.58%
YTD-25.65%
1 Year10.47%
18 Feb 2025, 08:48:44 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14966.0Support 14769.0
Resistance 25075.0Support 24681.0
Resistance 35163.0Support 34572.0
18 Feb 2025, 08:32:44 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 6350.0, 30.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4218.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 9555.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy6656
    Hold5564
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
18 Feb 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 809 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 549 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 797 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:04:50 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹4985.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4987 & 4790 yesterday to end at 4858.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

