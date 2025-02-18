Siemens Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹4925.55 and closed higher at ₹4985.65, reaching a high of ₹4987 and a low of ₹4790. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹172,822.20 crore. Over the past year, Siemens has experienced a 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and a low of ₹4121.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,554 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens' share price has increased by 1.38%, currently trading at ₹4925.20. Over the past year, Siemens shares have risen by 10.47%, reaching ₹4925.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.84% rise, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.16%
|3 Months
|-25.53%
|6 Months
|-31.58%
|YTD
|-25.65%
|1 Year
|10.47%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4966.0
|Support 1
|4769.0
|Resistance 2
|5075.0
|Support 2
|4681.0
|Resistance 3
|5163.0
|Support 3
|4572.0
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹6350.0, 30.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹9555.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 797 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4987 & ₹4790 yesterday to end at ₹4858.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend