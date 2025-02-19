Hello User
Siemens Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 4858.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4810 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 4890.05 and closed at 4858.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 4931.95 and a low of 4755 during the day. Siemens' market capitalization stands at 171,104.05 crore, with a 52-week high of 8129.95 and a low of 4375.60. The BSE volume recorded was 9,954 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 524 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 564 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 514 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹4858.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4931.95 & 4755 yesterday to end at 4810. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

