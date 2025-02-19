Siemens Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹4890.05 and closed at ₹4858.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4931.95 and a low of ₹4755 during the day. Siemens' market capitalization stands at ₹171,104.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and a low of ₹4375.60. The BSE volume recorded was 9,954 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 514 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4931.95 & ₹4755 yesterday to end at ₹4810. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend