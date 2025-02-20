Hello User
Siemens Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 4843.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4956 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 4837.50 and closed at 4843.30, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 4986.85 and a low of 4778 during the session. With a market capitalization of 176,297.64 crore, Siemens trades well below its 52-week high of 8129.95 and above its 52-week low of 4375.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 13,259 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15035.9Support 14827.05
Resistance 25115.8Support 24698.1
Resistance 35244.75Support 34618.2
20 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 6255.0, 26.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4218.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8856.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy6656
    Hold5564
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
20 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 677 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 586 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 663 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹4843.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4986.85 & 4778 yesterday to end at 4956. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

