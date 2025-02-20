Siemens Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹4837.50 and closed at ₹4843.30, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹4986.85 and a low of ₹4778 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹176,297.64 crore, Siemens trades well below its 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹4375.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 13,259 shares for the day.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5035.9
|Support 1
|4827.05
|Resistance 2
|5115.8
|Support 2
|4698.1
|Resistance 3
|5244.75
|Support 3
|4618.2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹6255.0, 26.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8856.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 663 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4986.85 & ₹4778 yesterday to end at ₹4956. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend