Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens opened at ₹7200.5 and closed at ₹7187.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹7226.4 and a low of ₹7185.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹256584.64 crore. The 52-week high for Siemens is ₹7249.15 and the low is ₹3248. The BSE volume for the day was 2921 shares traded.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price increased by 0.24% to reach ₹7205, following a similar upward trend seen among its industry peers including ABB India, Polycab India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India. Additionally, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7205.0
|17.3
|0.24
|7249.15
|3248.0
|256584.65
|ABB India
|8393.3
|17.75
|0.21
|8403.65
|3805.17
|177861.06
|Polycab India
|6494.25
|6.6
|0.1
|6542.2
|3298.8
|97567.01
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|664.0
|9.6
|1.47
|669.05
|329.0
|101416.04
|Hitachi Energy India
|11200.15
|127.1
|1.15
|12367.9
|3739.1
|47468.12
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Siemens indicates that the ongoing bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7205, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹7187.7
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at ₹7205 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7073.48 and ₹7253.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7073.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7253.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Siemens has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹7205.00. Over the past year, Siemens shares have gained 87.50% to reach ₹7205.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.49%
|3 Months
|60.06%
|6 Months
|101.23%
|YTD
|78.53%
|1 Year
|87.5%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7253.93
|Support 1
|7073.48
|Resistance 2
|7332.42
|Support 2
|6971.52
|Resistance 3
|7434.38
|Support 3
|6893.03
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 1300 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 682 k
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1224 k & BSE volume was 75 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7187.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7226.4 & ₹7185.65 yesterday to end at ₹7187.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
