Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today
LIVE UPDATES

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 7187.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7205 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens opened at 7200.5 and closed at 7187.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 7226.4 and a low of 7185.65. The market capitalization stands at 256584.64 crore. The 52-week high for Siemens is 7249.15 and the low is 3248. The BSE volume for the day was 2921 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:55:05 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price increased by 0.24% to reach 7205, following a similar upward trend seen among its industry peers including ABB India, Polycab India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India. Additionally, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7205.017.30.247249.153248.0256584.65
ABB India8393.317.750.218403.653805.17177861.06
Polycab India6494.256.60.16542.23298.897567.01
CG Power & Industrial Solutions664.09.61.47669.05329.0101416.04
Hitachi Energy India11200.15127.11.1512367.93739.147468.12
20 May 2024, 09:47:51 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Siemens indicates that the ongoing bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:33:04 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7205, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹7187.7

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price is at 7205 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7073.48 and 7253.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7073.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7253.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:26:19 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Siemens has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at 7205.00. Over the past year, Siemens shares have gained 87.50% to reach 7205.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.49%
3 Months60.06%
6 Months101.23%
YTD78.53%
1 Year87.5%
20 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17253.93Support 17073.48
Resistance 27332.42Support 26971.52
Resistance 37434.38Support 36893.03
20 May 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 1300 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 682 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1224 k & BSE volume was 75 k.

20 May 2024, 08:06:28 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7187.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7226.4 & 7185.65 yesterday to end at 7187.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

