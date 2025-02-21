Siemens Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹4959.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹4960.65. The stock reached a high of ₹5037.15 and a low of ₹4897.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹178890.88 crore, Siemens' performance is notable, especially when compared to its 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and low of ₹4375.60. The BSE volume for the day was 13,198 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens' share price has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹5039.15. Over the past year, Siemens shares have risen by 13.19% to reach ₹5039.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.84% increase, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|-22.91%
|6 Months
|-28.77%
|YTD
|-23.1%
|1 Year
|13.19%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5078.13
|Support 1
|4938.68
|Resistance 2
|5127.37
|Support 2
|4848.47
|Resistance 3
|5217.58
|Support 3
|4799.23
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹6255.0, 24.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8856.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|5
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 453 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 597 k
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 439 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹4960.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5037.15 & ₹4897.70 yesterday to end at ₹5028.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend