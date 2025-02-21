Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 21 2025 09:22:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.00 1.45%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 689.35 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.70 0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.55 0.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.20 -0.30%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Siemens Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Siemens Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 4960.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5028.90 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 4959.95 and closed slightly higher at 4960.65. The stock reached a high of 5037.15 and a low of 4897.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 178890.88 crore, Siemens' performance is notable, especially when compared to its 52-week high of 8129.95 and low of 4375.60. The BSE volume for the day was 13,198 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:17:03 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens' share price has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at 5039.15. Over the past year, Siemens shares have risen by 13.19% to reach 5039.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.84% increase, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months-22.91%
6 Months-28.77%
YTD-23.1%
1 Year13.19%
21 Feb 2025, 08:47:41 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15078.13Support 14938.68
Resistance 25127.37Support 24848.47
Resistance 35217.58Support 34799.23
21 Feb 2025, 08:32:43 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 6255.0, 24.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4218.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8856.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6556
    Buy5656
    Hold5564
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
21 Feb 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 453 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 597 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 439 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:00:38 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹4960.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5037.15 & 4897.70 yesterday to end at 5028.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue