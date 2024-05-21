Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 7198.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7297.7 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens' stock opened at 7200.5 and closed at 7187.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 7226.4, while the low was 7185.65. The market capitalization stood at 256,584.64 crores. The 52-week high was 7249.15, and the 52-week low was 3248. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:44:08 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.81%

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Siemens indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

21 May 2024, 09:38:09 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7297.7, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹7198.2

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7297.7 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 7266.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:22:02 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens' stock price has increased by 1.10% today, reaching 7277.05. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 93.47% to 7277.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.79%
3 Months60.24%
6 Months101.7%
YTD78.95%
1 Year93.47%
21 May 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17225.72Support 17184.97
Resistance 27246.43Support 27164.93
Resistance 37266.47Support 37144.22
21 May 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 33.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
21 May 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 28 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 668 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

21 May 2024, 08:02:05 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7187.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7226.4 & 7185.65 yesterday to end at 7187.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

