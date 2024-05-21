LIVE UPDATES

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Trade

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 7198.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7297.7 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.