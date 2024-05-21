Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises in Trading Today

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens' stock opened at ₹7200.5 and closed at ₹7187.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹7226.4, while the low was ₹7185.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹256,584.64 crores. The 52-week high was ₹7249.15, and the 52-week low was ₹3248. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2921 shares.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.81%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Siemens indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7297.7, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹7198.2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7297.7 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹7266.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens' stock price has increased by 1.10% today, reaching ₹7277.05. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 93.47% to ₹7277.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.79%
|3 Months
|60.24%
|6 Months
|101.7%
|YTD
|78.95%
|1 Year
|93.47%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7225.72
|Support 1
|7184.97
|Resistance 2
|7246.43
|Support 2
|7164.93
|Resistance 3
|7266.47
|Support 3
|7144.22
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 33.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 28 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 668 k
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7187.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7226.4 & ₹7185.65 yesterday to end at ₹7187.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
