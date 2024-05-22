Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Drops in Trading Today

28 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 7284.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7202.9 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens's stock opened at 7207.05 and closed at 7198.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 7345, while the low was 7198.2. The market capitalization stood at 259,401.55 crore. The 52-week high was 7249.15, and the 52-week low was 3248. The BSE volume for Siemens was 32,312 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:37:19 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 7213.53 and 7179.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7179.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7213.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17226.93Support 17173.38
Resistance 27253.52Support 27146.42
Resistance 37280.48Support 37119.83
22 May 2024, 01:18:35 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.08%

Siemens Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottom or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:04:30 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock reached a low of 7155.6 and a high of 7358.45 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:46:26 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -52.58% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded until 12 AM is 52.58% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 7211, a decrease of 1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:36:28 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7235.85 and 7153.5 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7153.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7235.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17213.53Support 17179.13
Resistance 27233.47Support 27164.67
Resistance 37247.93Support 37144.73
22 May 2024, 12:27:15 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7040.84
10 Days6653.98
20 Days6208.86
50 Days5526.69
100 Days4855.64
300 Days4269.16
22 May 2024, 12:26:36 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:18:41 PM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7202.9, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹7284.1

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Siemens has broken the first support of 7206.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7128.97. If the stock price breaks the second support of 7128.97 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:45:51 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -47.46% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens stock traded by 11 AM is 47.46% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 7194.4, a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:38:37 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 7290.83 and 7179.68 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7179.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7290.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17235.85Support 17153.5
Resistance 27285.75Support 27121.05
Resistance 37318.2Support 37071.15
22 May 2024, 11:20:46 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7179.3, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹7284.1

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Siemens has broken the first support of 7206.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7128.97. If the stock price breaks the second support of 7128.97 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:11:27 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Today, Siemens' stock price dropped by 1.53% to reach 7172.3, while its peer companies are showing a mixed performance. ABB India, Polycab India, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing declines, whereas CG Power & Industrial Solutions are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7172.3-111.8-1.537345.03248.0255420.13
ABB India8449.3-122.05-1.428600.03805.17179047.75
CG Power & Industrial Solutions653.8511.31.76669.05339.299865.78
Polycab India6671.3-22.2-0.336843.83364.8100226.94
Hitachi Energy India10723.0-120.9-1.1112367.93741.045445.88
22 May 2024, 11:00:05 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
22 May 2024, 10:51:12 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -51.49% lower than yesterday

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Siemens until 10 AM is down by 51.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 7181.05, a decrease of 1.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:40:43 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens touched a high of 7266.75 & a low of 7155.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17290.83Support 17179.68
Resistance 27334.37Support 27112.07
Resistance 37401.98Support 37068.53
22 May 2024, 10:12:47 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:53:42 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price declined by 1.37% to reach 7184.55, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied performances. ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Polycab India are facing a decrease in their stock prices, whereas Hitachi Energy India is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing changes of 0.15% and -0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7184.55-99.55-1.377345.03248.0255856.38
ABB India8482.4-88.95-1.048600.03805.17179749.16
CG Power & Industrial Solutions633.85-8.7-1.35669.05339.296811.08
Polycab India6619.65-73.85-1.16843.83364.899450.97
Hitachi Energy India11136.55292.652.712367.93741.047198.57
22 May 2024, 09:44:44 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.4%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be approaching a bottom or could start to reverse in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:32:21 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7248.9, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹7284.1

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7248.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7206.53 and 7353.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7206.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7353.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:19:23 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock has seen a 0.37% increase, trading at 7311.30 today. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 114.26% to reach 7311.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.37%
3 Months62.23%
6 Months102.96%
YTD80.99%
1 Year114.26%
22 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17345.8Support 17199.0
Resistance 27418.8Support 27125.2
Resistance 37492.6Support 37052.2
22 May 2024, 08:32:49 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 33.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2322
    Strong Sell2112
22 May 2024, 08:20:28 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 700 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 678 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 667 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

22 May 2024, 08:05:02 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7198.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7345 & 7198.2 yesterday to end at 7198.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

