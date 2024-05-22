Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Drops in Trading Today

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens's stock opened at ₹7207.05 and closed at ₹7198.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹7345, while the low was ₹7198.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹259,401.55 crore. The 52-week high was ₹7249.15, and the 52-week low was ₹3248. The BSE volume for Siemens was 32,312 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 7213.53 and 7179.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7179.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7213.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7226.93
|Support 1
|7173.38
|Resistance 2
|7253.52
|Support 2
|7146.42
|Resistance 3
|7280.48
|Support 3
|7119.83
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.08%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottom or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens share price live: Today's Price range
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock reached a low of ₹7155.6 and a high of ₹7358.45 on the current day.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -52.58% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Siemens traded until 12 AM is 52.58% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹7211, a decrease of 1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 7235.85 and 7153.5 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7153.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7235.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7213.53
|Support 1
|7179.13
|Resistance 2
|7233.47
|Support 2
|7164.67
|Resistance 3
|7247.93
|Support 3
|7144.73
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7040.84
|10 Days
|6653.98
|20 Days
|6208.86
|50 Days
|5526.69
|100 Days
|4855.64
|300 Days
|4269.16
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens Short Term and Long Term Trends
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Siemens share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7202.9, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹7284.1
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Siemens has broken the first support of ₹7206.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7128.97. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹7128.97 then there can be further negative price movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -47.46% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The volume of Siemens stock traded by 11 AM is 47.46% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹7194.4, a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 7290.83 and 7179.68 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 7179.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7290.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7235.85
|Support 1
|7153.5
|Resistance 2
|7285.75
|Support 2
|7121.05
|Resistance 3
|7318.2
|Support 3
|7071.15
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens trading at ₹7179.3, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹7284.1
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Siemens has broken the first support of ₹7206.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7128.97. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹7128.97 then there can be further negative price movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Today, Siemens' stock price dropped by 1.53% to reach ₹7172.3, while its peer companies are showing a mixed performance. ABB India, Polycab India, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing declines, whereas CG Power & Industrial Solutions are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7172.3
|-111.8
|-1.53
|7345.0
|3248.0
|255420.13
|ABB India
|8449.3
|-122.05
|-1.42
|8600.0
|3805.17
|179047.75
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|653.85
|11.3
|1.76
|669.05
|339.2
|99865.78
|Polycab India
|6671.3
|-22.2
|-0.33
|6843.8
|3364.8
|100226.94
|Hitachi Energy India
|10723.0
|-120.9
|-1.11
|12367.9
|3741.0
|45445.88
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 32.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -51.49% lower than yesterday
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Siemens until 10 AM is down by 51.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹7181.05, a decrease of 1.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens touched a high of 7266.75 & a low of 7155.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7290.83
|Support 1
|7179.68
|Resistance 2
|7334.37
|Support 2
|7112.07
|Resistance 3
|7401.98
|Support 3
|7068.53
Siemens Share Price Live Updates:
SIEMENS
SIEMENS
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Today, Siemens' stock price declined by 1.37% to reach ₹7184.55, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied performances. ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Polycab India are facing a decrease in their stock prices, whereas Hitachi Energy India is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing changes of 0.15% and -0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7184.55
|-99.55
|-1.37
|7345.0
|3248.0
|255856.38
|ABB India
|8482.4
|-88.95
|-1.04
|8600.0
|3805.17
|179749.16
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|633.85
|-8.7
|-1.35
|669.05
|339.2
|96811.08
|Polycab India
|6619.65
|-73.85
|-1.1
|6843.8
|3364.8
|99450.97
|Hitachi Energy India
|11136.55
|292.65
|2.7
|12367.9
|3741.0
|47198.57
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.4%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Siemens indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may be approaching a bottom or could start to reverse in the near future.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7248.9, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹7284.1
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7248.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7206.53 and ₹7353.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7206.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7353.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens stock has seen a 0.37% increase, trading at ₹7311.30 today. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 114.26% to reach ₹7311.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.37%
|3 Months
|62.23%
|6 Months
|102.96%
|YTD
|80.99%
|1 Year
|114.26%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7345.8
|Support 1
|7199.0
|Resistance 2
|7418.8
|Support 2
|7125.2
|Resistance 3
|7492.6
|Support 3
|7052.2
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 33.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 700 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 678 k
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 667 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7198.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7345 & ₹7198.2 yesterday to end at ₹7198.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!