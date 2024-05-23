Active Stocks
Thu May 23 2024 09:30:12
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.25 -0.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 310.10 -4.82%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 171.45 -1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 823.15 0.47%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,469.85 -4.57%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 7150 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7244 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens opened at 7358.45 and closed at 7284.1 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 7358.45, while the lowest was 7125. The market capitalization of Siemens was 254625.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 7345 and the 52-week low was 3248. The BSE volume for Siemens was 11500 shares traded on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:30:09 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹7244, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹7150

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 7244 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7063.88 and 7297.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7063.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7297.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:20:07 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The share price of Siemens has increased by 1.01% and is currently trading at 7222.35. Over the past year, Siemens shares have gained 109.91% and are now valued at 7222.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to reach 22597.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months57.76%
6 Months101.73%
YTD77.88%
1 Year109.91%
23 May 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17297.33Support 17063.88
Resistance 27444.62Support 26977.72
Resistance 37530.78Support 36830.43
23 May 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2212
23 May 2024, 08:17:54 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 700 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 678 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 667 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

23 May 2024, 08:00:24 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7284.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7358.45 & 7125 yesterday to end at 7284.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue