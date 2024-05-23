Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens opened at ₹7358.45 and closed at ₹7284.1 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹7358.45, while the lowest was ₹7125. The market capitalization of Siemens was ₹254625.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹7345 and the 52-week low was ₹3248. The BSE volume for Siemens was 11500 shares traded on that day.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹7244 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7063.88 and ₹7297.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7063.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7297.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The share price of Siemens has increased by 1.01% and is currently trading at ₹7222.35. Over the past year, Siemens shares have gained 109.91% and are now valued at ₹7222.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to reach 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|57.76%
|6 Months
|101.73%
|YTD
|77.88%
|1 Year
|109.91%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7297.33
|Support 1
|7063.88
|Resistance 2
|7444.62
|Support 2
|6977.72
|Resistance 3
|7530.78
|Support 3
|6830.43
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 32.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 667 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7358.45 & ₹7125 yesterday to end at ₹7284.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend