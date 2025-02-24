Hello User
Siemens Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -2.12 %. The stock closed at 5026.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4920.05 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 5025 and closed at 5026.50, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 5058.60 and a low of 4858 during the day. With a market capitalization of 175212.95 crore, Siemens continues to exhibit strong performance, despite its 52-week high of 8129.95 and low of 4375.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,343 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15034.27Support 14833.67
Resistance 25146.73Support 24745.53
Resistance 35234.87Support 34633.07
24 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 6255.0, 27.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4218.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8856.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6566
    Buy5646
    Hold5564
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
24 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 468 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 611 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 457 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹5026.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5058.60 & 4858 yesterday to end at 4920.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

