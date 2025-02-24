Siemens Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹5025 and closed at ₹5026.50, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹5058.60 and a low of ₹4858 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹175212.95 crore, Siemens continues to exhibit strong performance, despite its 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and low of ₹4375.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,343 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5034.27
|Support 1
|4833.67
|Resistance 2
|5146.73
|Support 2
|4745.53
|Resistance 3
|5234.87
|Support 3
|4633.07
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹6255.0, 27.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8856.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|6
|4
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 457 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5058.60 & ₹4858 yesterday to end at ₹4920.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend