Siemens Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens' stock opened at ₹7185 and closed at ₹7150 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹7388.05, while the low was ₹7178.25. The market capitalization of Siemens stood at ₹262,588.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹7358.45 and the low was ₹3248. The BSE volume for Siemens was 10540 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7448.35
|Support 1
|7238.55
|Resistance 2
|7523.1
|Support 2
|7103.5
|Resistance 3
|7658.15
|Support 3
|7028.75
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 34.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 358 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7388.05 & ₹7178.25 yesterday to end at ₹7150. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend