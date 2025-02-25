Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.40 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.60 -1.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.00 0.42%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,762.55 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,217.80 0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 4875.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4876.80 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at 4919.90 and closed slightly higher at 4920.05. The stock reached a high of 4919.90 and dipped to a low of 4774.45. With a market capitalization of 173,786.69 crore, Siemens' performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 8129.95 and low of 4375.60. The BSE volume for the day was 4,777 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:55:17 AM IST

Siemens Live Updates: Stock Peers

Siemens Live Updates: Siemens' share price increased by 0.02% today, reaching 4876.80, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like ABB India and Polycab India experienced declines, whereas CG Power & Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens4876.81.20.028129.954492.65173672.73
ABB India5321.45-64.2-1.199200.05016.2112765.99
CG Power & Industrial Solutions604.952.70.45874.5420.8592486.23
Polycab India5749.0-87.55-1.57607.154638.086476.7
Hitachi Energy India11625.57.20.0616534.55811.049270.82
25 Feb 2025, 09:41:06 AM IST

Siemens Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Siemens suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:34:53 AM IST

Siemens Live Updates: Siemens trading at ₹4876.80, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹4875.60

Siemens Live Updates: Siemens share price is at 4876.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4796.33 and 4941.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4796.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4941.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:20:17 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Siemens has decreased by -0.28%, currently trading at 4862.05. Over the past year, Siemens shares have experienced a price increase of 7.42%, reaching 4862.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.28%
3 Months-28.65%
6 Months-30.81%
YTD-25.45%
1 Year7.42%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45:32 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14941.78Support 14796.33
Resistance 25003.57Support 24712.67
Resistance 35087.23Support 34650.88
25 Feb 2025, 08:31:29 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 6255.0, 28.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4218.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8856.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6566
    Buy5646
    Hold5564
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1112
25 Feb 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens volume yesterday was 566 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 622 k

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 561 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:02:49 AM IST

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: Siemens closed at ₹4920.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4919.90 & 4774.45 yesterday to end at 4880. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue