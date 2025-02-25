Siemens share price Today Live Updates : Siemens Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Siemens opened at ₹4919.90 and closed slightly higher at ₹4920.05. The stock reached a high of ₹4919.90 and dipped to a low of ₹4774.45. With a market capitalization of ₹173,786.69 crore, Siemens' performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹8129.95 and low of ₹4375.60. The BSE volume for the day was 4,777 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Live Updates: Siemens' share price increased by 0.02% today, reaching ₹4876.80, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like ABB India and Polycab India experienced declines, whereas CG Power & Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|4876.8
|1.2
|0.02
|8129.95
|4492.65
|173672.73
|ABB India
|5321.45
|-64.2
|-1.19
|9200.0
|5016.2
|112765.99
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|604.95
|2.7
|0.45
|874.5
|420.85
|92486.23
|Polycab India
|5749.0
|-87.55
|-1.5
|7607.15
|4638.0
|86476.7
|Hitachi Energy India
|11625.5
|7.2
|0.06
|16534.5
|5811.0
|49270.82
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Siemens suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Siemens Live Updates: Siemens share price is at ₹4876.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4796.33 and ₹4941.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4796.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4941.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Siemens has decreased by -0.28%, currently trading at ₹4862.05. Over the past year, Siemens shares have experienced a price increase of 7.42%, reaching ₹4862.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.28%
|3 Months
|-28.65%
|6 Months
|-30.81%
|YTD
|-25.45%
|1 Year
|7.42%
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4941.78
|Support 1
|4796.33
|Resistance 2
|5003.57
|Support 2
|4712.67
|Resistance 3
|5087.23
|Support 3
|4650.88
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹6255.0, 28.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4218.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8856.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|6
|4
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 561 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Siemens Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4919.90 & ₹4774.45 yesterday to end at ₹4880. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend