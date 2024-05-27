Siemens Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens' stock opened at ₹7352.45 and closed at ₹7373.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹7352.45 and the low was ₹7240.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹259,269.79 crores. The 52-week high was ₹7388.05 and the low was ₹3248. The BSE volume for the day was 9738 shares traded.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7339.87
|Support 1
|7227.52
|Resistance 2
|7402.33
|Support 2
|7177.63
|Resistance 3
|7452.22
|Support 3
|7115.17
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 33.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 358 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7352.45 & ₹7240.1 yesterday to end at ₹7373.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend