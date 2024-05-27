Hello User
Siemens Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 7373.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7280.4 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens' stock opened at 7352.45 and closed at 7373.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 7352.45 and the low was 7240.1. The market capitalization stood at 259,269.79 crores. The 52-week high was 7388.05 and the low was 3248. The BSE volume for the day was 9738 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17339.87Support 17227.52
Resistance 27402.33Support 27177.63
Resistance 37452.22Support 37115.17
27 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 33.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2212
27 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 369 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 673 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 358 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

27 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7373.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7352.45 & 7240.1 yesterday to end at 7373.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

