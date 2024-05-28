Hello User
Siemens Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 7280.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7208.2 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens opened at 7298.35 and closed at 7280.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 7325.55, while the low was 7165.15. The market capitalization stood at 256,698.6 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 7388.05 and the 52-week low at 3248. The BSE volume for the day was 11,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The share price of Siemens has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 7254.60. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 105.01% to 7254.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.18%
3 Months52.58%
6 Months98.84%
YTD79.27%
1 Year105.01%
28 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17300.78Support 17140.38
Resistance 27393.37Support 27072.57
Resistance 37461.18Support 36979.98
28 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 33.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2212
28 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 409 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 659 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 397 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

28 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7280.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7325.55 & 7165.15 yesterday to end at 7280.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

