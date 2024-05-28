Siemens Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens opened at ₹7298.35 and closed at ₹7280.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹7325.55, while the low was ₹7165.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹256,698.6 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹7388.05 and the 52-week low at ₹3248. The BSE volume for the day was 11,304 shares.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The share price of Siemens has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹7254.60. Over the past year, Siemens shares have surged by 105.01% to ₹7254.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.18%
|3 Months
|52.58%
|6 Months
|98.84%
|YTD
|79.27%
|1 Year
|105.01%
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7300.78
|Support 1
|7140.38
|Resistance 2
|7393.37
|Support 2
|7072.57
|Resistance 3
|7461.18
|Support 3
|6979.98
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 33.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 397 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7325.55 & ₹7165.15 yesterday to end at ₹7280.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend