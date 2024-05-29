Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Siemens Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 7206.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7122.6 per share. Investors should monitor Siemens stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens opened at 7254.65 and closed at 7206.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 7272 and the low was 7091.6. The market capitalization stood at 253650.21 crore. The 52-week high was 7388.05 and the 52-week low was 3248. BSE volume for the day was 8023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17232.53Support 17052.13
Resistance 27342.47Support 26981.67
Resistance 37412.93Support 36871.73
29 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4814.0, 32.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy7776
    Hold5564
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2212
29 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens volume yesterday was 409 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 659 k

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 397 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

29 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Siemens Share Price Today Live: Siemens closed at ₹7206.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7272 & 7091.6 yesterday to end at 7206.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.