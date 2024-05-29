Siemens Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Siemens Share Price Today Live Updates : Siemens opened at ₹7254.65 and closed at ₹7206.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹7272 and the low was ₹7091.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹253650.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹7388.05 and the 52-week low was ₹3248. BSE volume for the day was 8023 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Siemens on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7232.53
|Support 1
|7052.13
|Resistance 2
|7342.47
|Support 2
|6981.67
|Resistance 3
|7412.93
|Support 3
|6871.73
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4814.0, 32.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 397 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Siemens Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7272 & ₹7091.6 yesterday to end at ₹7206.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend