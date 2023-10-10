SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Today Live Updates : SIGNATURE GLOBAL shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

The last day of SIGNATURE GLOBAL saw an open price of ₹475.05 and a close price of ₹483.9. The stock reached a high of ₹493.05 and a low of ₹472.5. The market cap for SIGNATURE GLOBAL is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹503, while the 52-week low is ₹444.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.