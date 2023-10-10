Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Today Live Updates : SIGNATURE GLOBAL shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 483.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.05 per share. Investors should monitor SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SIGNATURE GLOBAL

The last day of SIGNATURE GLOBAL saw an open price of 475.05 and a close price of 483.9. The stock reached a high of 493.05 and a low of 472.5. The market cap for SIGNATURE GLOBAL is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 503, while the 52-week low is 444.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Today :SIGNATURE GLOBAL trading at ₹482.05, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹483.9

The current data of SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock shows that the price is 482.05, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

10 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Live :SIGNATURE GLOBAL closed at ₹483.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for SIGNATURE GLOBAL was 20,249 shares. The closing price for the stock was 483.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.