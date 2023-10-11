Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Today Live Updates : SIGNATURE GLOBAL sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 498.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 503.65 per share. Investors should monitor SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SIGNATURE GLOBAL

On the last day, the open price of SIGNATURE GLOBAL was 488.95, while the close price was 482.05. The stock had a high of 499.15 and a low of 485.45. The market capitalization for SIGNATURE GLOBAL is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 503, and the 52-week low is 444.1. The BSE volume for SIGNATURE GLOBAL was 19,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price NSE Live :SIGNATURE GLOBAL trading at ₹503.65, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹498.4

The current data for SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock shows that the price is 503.65 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this data.

11 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Today :SIGNATURE GLOBAL trading at ₹497.5, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹482.05

The current stock price of SIGNATURE GLOBAL is 497.5, with a percent change of 3.21 and a net change of 15.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase of 3.21% and a net gain of 15.45. It is important to note that this data represents the current state of the stock and may be subject to further changes.

11 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Live :SIGNATURE GLOBAL closed at ₹482.05 on last trading day

On the last day, there were 19,736 shares of SIGNATURE GLOBAL BSE that were traded. The closing price for the shares was 482.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.