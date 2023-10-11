SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Today Live Updates : SIGNATURE GLOBAL sees gains in trading today

On the last day, the open price of SIGNATURE GLOBAL was ₹488.95, while the close price was ₹482.05. The stock had a high of ₹499.15 and a low of ₹485.45. The market capitalization for SIGNATURE GLOBAL is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹503, and the 52-week low is ₹444.1. The BSE volume for SIGNATURE GLOBAL was 19,736 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock shows that the price is ₹503.65 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this data.
The current stock price of SIGNATURE GLOBAL is ₹497.5, with a percent change of 3.21 and a net change of 15.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase of 3.21% and a net gain of 15.45. It is important to note that this data represents the current state of the stock and may be subject to further changes.
On the last day, there were 19,736 shares of SIGNATURE GLOBAL BSE that were traded.
