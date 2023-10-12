Hello User
SIGNATURE GLOBAL Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 498.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.85 per share. Investors should monitor SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SIGNATURE GLOBAL

The last day of trading for SIGNATURE GLOBAL saw an open price of 505.95 and a close price of 498.4. The stock reached a high of 512.65 and a low of 494.6 during the day. The market capitalization for SIGNATURE GLOBAL is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 503, while the 52-week low is 444.1. The BSE volume for SIGNATURE GLOBAL was 91,868 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Live :SIGNATURE GLOBAL closed at ₹498.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of SIGNATURE GLOBAL on the BSE was 91,868 shares. The closing price of the stock was 498.4.

