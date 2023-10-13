Hello User
SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Today Live Updates : Signature Global Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 500.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 503.5 per share. Investors should monitor SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the stock of SIGNATURE GLOBAL opened at 490.15 and closed at 502.85. The stock had a high of 514.45 and a low of 490.15. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 512.65 and the 52-week low is 444.1. The BSE volume for the day was 41,856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST

The current stock price of SIGNATURE GLOBAL is 503.5 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and has gained 2.6 points.

13 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST

The last day of SIGNATURE GLOBAL on BSE saw a trading volume of 41,856 shares. The closing price for the stock was 502.85.

