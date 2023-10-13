SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Today Live Updates : Signature Global Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, the stock of SIGNATURE GLOBAL opened at ₹490.15 and closed at ₹502.85. The stock had a high of ₹514.45 and a low of ₹490.15. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹512.65 and the 52-week low is ₹444.1. The BSE volume for the day was 41,856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.