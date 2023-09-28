Hello User
SIGNATURE GLOBAL Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 19.06 %. The stock closed at 385 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.4 per share. Investors should monitor SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SIGNATURE GLOBAL

On the last day, the open price of SIGNATURE GLOBAL was 445, the close price was 385, the high was 473.45, and the low was 444.1. The market cap was 0.0 cr, and the 52-week high and low were not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 408,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Live :SIGNATURE GLOBAL closed at ₹385 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for SIGNATURE GLOBAL was 408,033 shares. The closing price for the stock was 385.

