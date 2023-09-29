Hello User
SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Today Live Updates : SIGNATURE GLOBAL sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 462.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.95 per share. Investors should monitor SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SIGNATURE GLOBAL

On the last trading day, Signature Global opened at 453.95 and closed at 458.4. The stock reached a high of 475 and a low of 446.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Signature Global is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 473.45 and the 52-week low is 444.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 65,680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current price of SIGNATURE GLOBAL stock is 462.95. There has been a minor percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

29 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST SIGNATURE GLOBAL share price Live :SIGNATURE GLOBAL closed at ₹458.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Signature Global shares traded on the BSE was 65,680 shares. The closing price of the shares was 458.4.

