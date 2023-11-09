Sirca Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Sirca Paints India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Sirca Paints India was ₹377.15, and the close price remained the same at ₹377.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹385.2, while the lowest was ₹376.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2077.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹432.4 and ₹287.83 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6606 shares.
Today, the low price of Sirca Paints India stock was ₹375.8, while the high price reached ₹385.2.
The current data of Sirca Paints India stock shows that the stock price is ₹377 with a percent change of -0.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.04% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.15. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vishnu Capitals
|317.1
|-13.35
|-4.04
|385.3
|245.05
|1894.04
|Tanfac Industries
|2125.0
|-17.0
|-0.79
|2190.0
|810.0
|2119.69
|Sirca Paints India
|380.75
|3.6
|0.95
|432.4
|287.83
|2086.85
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|1614.85
|-14.5
|-0.89
|1780.05
|1055.6
|1937.82
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|196.1
|0.55
|0.28
|244.2
|168.35
|2008.62
On the last day of trading for Sirca Paints India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 6,606 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹377.15.
