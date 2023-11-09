Sirca Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Sirca Paints India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Sirca Paints India was ₹377.15, and the close price remained the same at ₹377.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹385.2, while the lowest was ₹376.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2077.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹432.4 and ₹287.83 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.