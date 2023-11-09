Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sirca Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Sirca Paints India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sirca Paints India stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 377.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377 per share. Investors should monitor Sirca Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sirca Paints India

On the last day, the open price of Sirca Paints India was 377.15, and the close price remained the same at 377.15. The highest price reached during the day was 385.2, while the lowest was 376.6. The market capitalization of the company is 2077.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 432.4 and 287.83 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 11:24 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Sirca Paints India stock was 375.8, while the high price reached 385.2.

09 Nov 2023, 11:07 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price NSE Live :Sirca Paints India trading at ₹377, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹377.15

The current data of Sirca Paints India stock shows that the stock price is 377 with a percent change of -0.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.04% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.15. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

09 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vishnu Capitals317.1-13.35-4.04385.3245.051894.04
Tanfac Industries2125.0-17.0-0.792190.0810.02119.69
Sirca Paints India380.753.60.95432.4287.832086.85
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives1614.85-14.5-0.891780.051055.61937.82
Thirumalai Chemicals196.10.550.28244.2168.352008.62
09 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price Live :Sirca Paints India closed at ₹377.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sirca Paints India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 6,606 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 377.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.