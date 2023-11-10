Sirca Paints India Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open and close prices of Sirca Paints India were both ₹377.15. The stock had a high of ₹385.2 and a low of ₹373. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2070.13 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹432.4 and ₹287.83 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.